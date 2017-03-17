Gladstone police station evacuated, building searched

EVACUATE: Two fire crews are sweeping Gladstone police station.

UPDATE: 3.20pm:

AN ELECTRICAL storm has brought a chaotic afternoon to Gladstone police station.

Dozens of police officers were forced to evacuate this afternoon after lightning struck a radio tower used by the station.

It set off alarms throughout the building and the neighbouring court house, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Power was "momentarily" out, she said.

Two fire crews were on the scene, with firefighters sweeping the building.

It is understood firefighters continued to search for the fault in the building well after police could re-enter.

But police are now busy catching up on calls after losing a chunk out of their day.

The police station is one of 1373 Ergon customers across Gladstone and surrounding towns that was left without power after a storm hit.

EARLIER:

GLADSTONE police station has been evacuated after multiple alarms were activated in the building.

Alarms were also activated in the neighbouring court house.

Two fire crews are searching both buildings to identify what activated the alarms.

It is not known if it is connected to a widespread blackout that has left 1373 homes in Gladstone and surrounding towns without power.

Ergon issued an alert of an "unplanned" power outage for Gladstone, Tannum Sands, South Gladstone, West Gladstone, Gladstone Central and Yarwun.

But technicians haven't yet located the fault.

