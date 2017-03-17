32°
News

Gladstone police station evacuated, building searched

Luke J Mortimer
| 17th Mar 2017 2:33 PM Updated: 4:00 PM
EVACUATE: Two fire crews are sweeping Gladstone police station.
EVACUATE: Two fire crews are sweeping Gladstone police station. Emily Burley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 3.20pm: 

AN ELECTRICAL storm has brought a chaotic afternoon to Gladstone police station.

Dozens of police officers were forced to evacuate this afternoon after lightning struck a radio tower used by the station.

It set off alarms throughout the building and the neighbouring court house, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Power was "momentarily" out, she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Two fire crews were on the scene, with firefighters sweeping the building.

It is understood firefighters continued to search for the fault in the building well after police could re-enter.  

But police are now busy catching up on calls after losing a chunk out of their day.

The police station is one of 1373 Ergon customers across Gladstone and surrounding towns that was left without power after a storm hit.

More to come

EARLIER: 

GLADSTONE police station has been evacuated after multiple alarms were activated in the building.

Alarms were also activated in the neighbouring court house.

Two fire crews are searching both buildings to identify what activated the alarms.

It is not known if it is connected to a widespread blackout that has left 1373 homes in Gladstone and surrounding towns without power.

Ergon issued an alert of an "unplanned" power outage for Gladstone, Tannum Sands, South Gladstone, West Gladstone, Gladstone Central and Yarwun.

But technicians haven't yet located the fault.

More to come shortly

Gladstone Observer

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Gladstone police station evacuated, building searched

Gladstone police station evacuated, building searched

DOZENS of Gladstone police officers have been evacuated as firefighters search the police station.

Workers fear Power Station to pay contractors on the cheap

NRG Gladstone Power Station. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Power station's new EBA still not agreed on.

Girl bashed, flees Gladstone shopping centre in taxi

FLEEING: Police pulled over a Maxi Taxi outside Gladstone's Valley Shopping Centre.

GIRL bashed outside Gladstone shopping centre flees in taxi.

Adani hits back at 'misled' celebrities

Adani defends Carmichael in face of celeb protest

Local Partners

'Lost for words': Gladstone nurses reveal their brave act

SHAVING all the hair off you head can be daunting for some and empowering for others.

Anti-Islam group banned after 'threats of violence'

Kim Vuga's son arrested on weapons charges. Contributed, Facebook.

ANTI-ISLAM group labels CEO a 'disgrace' after big, fat rejection.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR AREA

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Elevated fenced block with a flat, secure play yard for the kids is a great feature of this property which is just new to the market. With access to the double...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $169,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Contemporary Unit Close to CBD

14/24 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

This contemporary fully furnished apartment is situated in popular West Gladstone and within walking distance to the CBD, parks, sporting, hospital and more! The...

OCEAN VIEWS and BREEZES!

19/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

Imagine waking up every day to the views that this Beachside Unit has to offer!! If you are looking for a sea change, don't miss out on inspecting this recently...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim White Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Owners family is growing- MUST BE SOLD!

17 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 $335,000

You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the front door of this timelessly renovated Queenslander. This home exudes character, from the tongue and groove...

World-wide search for 'dream home' ends in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

DAD to retire in Gladstone region after huge search on $700K budget.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in battle for tenants

INCREASE: The latest data shows that rental vacancy rates have increased.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in fight for tenants

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!