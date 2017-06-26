UPDATE: Search continues for 'armed' man

ON THE SCENE: Police wearing bullet proof vests are at a West Gladstone address.

6.30pm: A QUEENSLAND police spokesman is unable to confirm whether police still believe the man is armed or not.

It is believed the search has expanded beyond West Gladstone and now includes surrounding areas.

The spokesman said police treated all reports involving the possibility of weapons seriously.

5.30pm: GLADSTONE police are on the hunt for a male suspect possibly armed with a gun.

Police officers wearing bullet proof vests have established a loose perimeter near a building between Rossella St and Side St at West Gladstone, though the man is not confirmed to be inside the building.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police had received reports of a man thought to be armed, and officers were heading to the scene.

Updates to follow.