25°
News

UPDATE: Search continues for 'armed' man

Andrew Thorpe
| 26th Jun 2017 5:30 PM
ON THE SCENE: Police wearing bullet proof vests are at a West Gladstone address.
ON THE SCENE: Police wearing bullet proof vests are at a West Gladstone address. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

6.30pm: A QUEENSLAND police spokesman is unable to confirm whether police still believe the man is armed or not.

It is believed the search has expanded beyond West Gladstone and now includes surrounding areas.

The spokesman said police treated all reports involving the possibility of weapons seriously.

5.30pm: GLADSTONE police are on the hunt for a male suspect possibly armed with a gun.

Police officers wearing bullet proof vests have established a loose perimeter near a building between Rossella St and Side St at West Gladstone, though the man is not confirmed to be inside the building.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police had received reports of a man thought to be armed, and officers were heading to the scene.

Updates to follow.

ON THE SCENE: Police wearing bullet proof vests are searching West Gladstone for a suspect possibly armed with a gun.
ON THE SCENE: Police wearing bullet proof vests are searching West Gladstone for a suspect possibly armed with a gun. Paul Braven
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone police

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

SHOCK: Top cop blows four times the legal limit

SHOCK: Top cop blows four times the legal limit

The Miriam Vale sergeant broke down in court after the charge was read out.

  • News

  • 26th Jun 2017 7:20 PM

Pathway had pedestrians 'walking in front of traffic'

The confusing pathway for pedestrians has been removed at Toolooa St, Gladstone.

Council has dealt with the problem.

Roadwork alert: 23 more roads to avoid over the holidays

DUE FOR AN UPGRADE: Minor roadworks at O'Connell St, Barney Pt.

We're helping you avoid some of the holiday havoc.

UPDATE: Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

SNAKE BITE: A female toddler has been transported to Gladstone Hospital.

The young girl was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Local Partners

Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

GCLA launches newest social enterprise and discusses NDIS arrival, calling community to act on its social responsibility

10 free activities your kids can do these school holidays

Tons of free activities for your kids are on offer in Gladstone these school holidays.

Tons of activities for your kids are on offer these school holidays

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

RURAL LIFESTYLE TRANQUILITY IN BRACEWELL

1685 Mount Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell 4695

House 4 1 2 $295,000

This four bedroom brick and tiled roof home is situated in an elevated position at 1685 Mt Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell. A very comfortable home which has...

MAKE ME AN OFFER ...NEAT STARTER OR INVESTMENT READY ... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $229,000

Priced to sell! The seller's instructions are clear. This property needs to go! Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home ...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS - BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Looking to take advantage of the Queensland Governments...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

MORTGAGEE AUCTION- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY.

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 AUCTION

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This home features a spacious open...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

2/8 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

6/8 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 1 1 AUCTION

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

5 BEDROOM HOME- CLOSE TO CBD!

26 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 1 AUCTION

This large family home is calling for its new owners! This home is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, Situated on an approx. 734m2 block and only a...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $412,000

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!