Police hunt Boyne River Bridge armed robbery suspect

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an attempted armed robbery on the John Oxley Bridge (the 'Boyne River Bridge') early this morning.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Lucy said the young male victim was walking across the bridge in the direction of Tannum Sands at about 12.30am when he was approached by another young man armed with a knife.

The assailant allegedly threatened the victim with the knife and demanded he hand over personal possessions - but the victim fought back and was able to get away without anything being stolen.

The victim is currently talking to police at Gladstone Police Station as investigations continue.

Snr Sgt Lucy said armed robbery was not common and was something police took "quite seriously".

"They'll be facing charges of attempted armed robbery, which is quite a serious charge," he said.

"(The victim) was lucky to get out unharmed. However we are obviously still chasing the suspect... so we are asking any members of the public to come forward with any information to assist us."

Attempted armed robbery suspect sought: Detective Acting Inspector Nathan Lucy addresses the media at Gladstone Police Station.

Snr Sgt Lucy said police were looking for "a young man" whose exact age is unknown at this stage.

"We're looking for a male person, caucasian in appearance, approximately 175cm tall with brown scruffy hair and a proportionate build," he said.

Asked what people could do to avoid falling victim to similar incidents, Snr Sgt Lucy said there were several precautions people could take.

"Be aware of your surroundings, if you can always travel with another person," he said.

"If you can, avoid travelling at that time of night."

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.