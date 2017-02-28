BREAKING: 4WD located, police chopper searches for missing mum

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Hannah Cook was last seen dropping her child off at a school in Gladstone's CBD

She was driving a Mitsubishi ASX Wagon

Police and her family are concerned for her safety

UPDATE: 1.36pm:

GLADSTONE'S most senior detective said police are searching the car of a missing mum for evidence that might lead to her whereabouts.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay told The Observer police have also searched the surrounding area, but have not yet located Hannah Cook.

Ms Cook yesterday disappeared after she dropped her child off at a Gladstone CBD school.

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said "we should know more in the next hour".

He said police are still urging anyone with information to call crime stoppers immediately.

More to come

UPDATE: 12.40pm:

A POLICE helicopter has been deployed in the search for a Calliope mum after her vehicle was located.

Hannah Cook disappeared yesterday after she dropped her kids off at a Gladstone CBD school.

It is understood Ms Cook's vehicle has been located at Mt Alma.

Ms Cook has not been located yet, according to Gladstone police's Sergeant Kent Haley said.

It is also understood that police have called in the dog squad to search for Ms Cook.

"Hopefully we will find her soon," Sergeant Haley said.

More to come

EARLIER:

A 25-YEAR-old Calliope mum who was last seen in Gladstone's CBD has disappeared.

Hannah Cook was last seen yesterday dropping her child off at a Gladstone CBD school at 9am before she went missing.

Police are now calling for the public's help in the search for Ms Cook.

Police and Ms Cook's family are "concerned" for her safety as she has a medical condition, according to Queensland Police Service.

Police describe Ms Cook (pictured) as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall with a slim build, and long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a Queensland registered 2016 Mitsubishi ASX wagon.

The registration is 282WSI.

Anyone with information should call crime stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

More to come