30°
News

BREAKING: 4WD located, police chopper searches for missing mum

Luke J Mortimer
| 28th Feb 2017 11:36 AM Updated: 1:38 PM
DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.
DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum. QPS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Hannah Cook was last seen dropping her child off at a school in Gladstone's CBD
  • She was driving a Mitsubishi ASX Wagon
  • Police and her family are concerned for her safety

UPDATE: 1.36pm: 

GLADSTONE'S most senior detective said police are searching the car of a missing mum for evidence that might lead to her whereabouts.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay told The Observer police have also searched the surrounding area, but have not yet located Hannah Cook.

Ms Cook yesterday disappeared after she dropped her child off at a Gladstone CBD school.

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said "we should know more in the next hour".

 

He said police are still urging anyone with information to call crime stoppers immediately. 

More to come

UPDATE: 12.40pm: 

A POLICE helicopter has been deployed in the search for a Calliope mum after her vehicle was located.  

Hannah Cook disappeared yesterday after she dropped her kids off at a Gladstone CBD school.

It is understood Ms Cook's vehicle has been located at Mt Alma.

Ms Cook has not been located yet, according to Gladstone police's Sergeant Kent Haley said.

It is also understood that police have called in the dog squad to search for Ms Cook.

"Hopefully we will find her soon," Sergeant Haley said. 

More to come

EARLIER: 

A 25-YEAR-old Calliope mum who was last seen in Gladstone's CBD has disappeared.

Hannah Cook was last seen yesterday dropping her child off at a  Gladstone CBD school at 9am before she went missing.  

Police are now calling for the public's help in the search for Ms Cook. 

Police and Ms Cook's family are "concerned" for her safety as she has a medical condition, according to Queensland Police Service.

Police describe Ms Cook (pictured) as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall with a slim build, and long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a Queensland registered 2016 Mitsubishi ASX wagon.

The registration is 282WSI.

>>Man attempts to abduct woman in broad daylight

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.
DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum. QPS


Anyone with information should call crime stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Gladstone's Islamic Centre approval hits final stage

Gladstone's Islamic Centre approval hits final stage

The public has 15 business days to make submissions for or against the proposed development of an Islamic Centre in Gladstone

$60m project 'at risk' if Gladstone loses crucial town

The proposed lot for a high school in Calliope is under threat. Lot 126, 55 Don Cameron Drive. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer

THEY begged for years, then they won it. But they could lose it.

'Major concern': Gladstone industry needs new coal power plant

NEW PLANT? Gladstone's industry desperately needs another one soon, according to one industry leader.

INDUSTRY leader believes cheaper electricity is needed to save jobs.

'FIFO hub': Gladstone mayor to fight for Adani jobs

JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed

GLADSTONE leader to fly to India to fight for our city.

Local Partners

Gladstone's retirees buy homes out of town to cash-in big

CHEAPER cost of living and homes gives Gladstone's elderly a nicer retirement elsewhere.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Long battle with illness claims the life of a local great

QUAKE: Students and staff evacuated at the CQ University city campus

AFTER a long illness, a local legend has died.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

NEWLEY RENOVATED, SHED, ENTERTAINERS DELITE!

4 Michel Place, Telina 4680

House 4 2 5 $420,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present to you 4 Michel Place, Telina. This beautiful home has had all the work done including a full renovation throughout, 7x6 powered...

Ideal home for first time buyers!

21 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $250,000

This cute and freshly renovated home has everything going for it, including a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle for its new owners. A superb buy for first...

Huge Home, Huge Potential and Not To Mention Golfers Delight!!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

This spacious brick home is sitting on a 608 m2 fully fenced block and is situated only a minutes' walk to the Kin Kora Golf Course and only a short drive to...

$415,900 - BRAND NEW HOUSE

4 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,900

House - $276,900 Land - $139,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

45 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

QUALITY APPOINTED NEW HOME, IN NATURAL QUIET SURROUNDINGS

5 Phelps Circuit, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

We are pleased to present for your consideration, 5 Phelps Court, in Kirkwood. This well-appointed home is fitted out with the many small touches that make living...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Price drop as Gladstone's best suburbs to buy a house revealed

Aerial View overlooking Kin Kora residential area, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

HUGE price drop in a select few Gladstone suburbs reveals best buys.

Loaded Chinese family excited about buying Heron Island

The Heron Island Wedding Expo is set to offer people a great chance to get all the information they need on having a luxurious Heron Island Wedding. Photo Contributed

The long-term future of the resort and improvements were discussed.

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!