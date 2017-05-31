26°
News

BREAKING: Gladstone man to contest charges of rape, sodomy of stepson

Sarah Barnham
| 31st May 2017 5:00 PM
Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man will contest allegations of rape, sodomy and indecent treatment of his step-son, who is a child.

The trial began in the Gladstone District Court on Monday, and is likely to continue until the end of the week, in front of a 12-person jury.

The accused man will dispute 10 charges; one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Prosecutor Matt Hines told the jury the accused man was in a relationship with the mother of the alleged victim.

The relationship began in 2007, and ended in 2011.

Mr Hines said the alleged offending started in 2008 and the victim was 11-years-old when it began.

He said the alleged offending started at a caravan park, where the accused man was living at the time.

However, the alleged offending also took place at multiple addresses in the Gladstone region, Mr Hines said.　

And, on two occasions, the alleged offending occurred at the home of the victim's, which involved the use of a vegetable to perform a sexual act, Mr Hines said.

At the caravan park, the accused and the victim would take walks together, when one day the accused asked the child if he would like to "play a game", Mr Hines said.

The "game" saw the pair head to the public shower block, where the accused kissed the child on the lips, Mr Hines said.

Mr Hines alleged the next time the pair played one of these "games" that led them to the shower block, the accused orally raped the child.

On another trip to the shower block, Mr Hines said the accused attempted to anally rape the child.

Mr Hines said these visits to the shower block were a regular occurrence.

Unrelated matters saw the child move from Gladstone to live with his grandfather interstate, however, he moved back in 2009 when he was 12-years-old, the court heard.

Upon moving back in with his mother, the accused came to visit the child and his mother, Mr Hines said.

During the visit, the child's mother went upstairs briefly, the court heard.

The accused allegedly pulled out his penis, smiled at the child and asked him whether he was "still up for playing games", Mr Hines said.

On another occasion the accused asked the child if he could help him with garden work at his own house, Mr Hines said.

Exhausted from being in the heat all day, the child fell asleep in the accused's bed, Mr Hines said.

The court heard the accused lay down next to the victim, turned him on his stomach and allegedly sodomised the child.

The child was allegedly sodomised by the accused on two other occasions, the court heard.

One time was at the accused's house in the shower, and the other at the child's mother's house, Mr Hines said.

Mr Hines said the victim's mother had gone to a Gladstone pub and had left her child with the accused at home.

The court heard the accused put a pornographic film on, and asked the child use a zucchini to perform a sexual act.

Mr Hines said the mother returned home to find the zucchini in the bathroom sink, covered in a "slippery substance".

He said the accused told her he had used it on himself.

In 2010 the child and his mother moved interstate, and in 2012, the child told his mother of the alleged abuse, Mr Hines said.

In October that year a number of interviews were conducted with police, involving the child, his mother and the accused.

Mr Hines told the jury that a significant piece of evidence that would be presented in the trial, was a photograph of the accused's penis.

The jury is yet to hear from the defence.

The trial continues.

Gladstone Observer

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

BREAKING: Gladstone man to contest charges of rape, sodomy of stepson

BREAKING: Gladstone man to contest charges of rape, sodomy of...

A Gladstone man on trial will contest charges of rape, sodomy and indecent treatment of his 11-year-old stepson.

Power prices set to rise for regional Queenslanders

GOING UP: Power prices are set to jump once again in regional Queensland.

The average household faces a 3.3% jump in their bill.

Parents wake up to find half-naked stranger on couch

Nicholas Roland John Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including once count of trespassing by entering a dwelling and one count of committing public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premise.

He used a pillow to cover his crotch, a court heard.

Backyard concerts are way to intimate gigs with Fanny

QUIRKY CONCERTS: Golden Guitar winning musician Fanny Lumsden will be performing at Hayley Marsten's house this weekend.

'Really relaxed': the up close concerts changing music industry

Local Partners

Wall will provide fresh look for CBD

UNITY Bricks project to bring life back into the Gladstone CBD.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

'Future proof': New Calliope school building well received

EXPANSION: Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building.

The $6.5 million project is designed to modernise the school.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Backyard concerts are way to intimate gigs with Fanny

GONE are the days where artists performed concerts at your local pub.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $378,000 NEG.

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $225,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious...

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market. This home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover this...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

PRIVATE TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this great family home that offers the winning combination of spacious indoor and outdoor...

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!