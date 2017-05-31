BREAKING: Gladstone man to contest charges of rape, sodomy of stepson

A GLADSTONE man will contest allegations of rape, sodomy and indecent treatment of his step-son, who is a child.

The trial began in the Gladstone District Court on Monday, and is likely to continue until the end of the week, in front of a 12-person jury.

The accused man will dispute 10 charges; one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Prosecutor Matt Hines told the jury the accused man was in a relationship with the mother of the alleged victim.

The relationship began in 2007, and ended in 2011.

Mr Hines said the alleged offending started in 2008 and the victim was 11-years-old when it began.

He said the alleged offending started at a caravan park, where the accused man was living at the time.

However, the alleged offending also took place at multiple addresses in the Gladstone region, Mr Hines said.

And, on two occasions, the alleged offending occurred at the home of the victim's, which involved the use of a vegetable to perform a sexual act, Mr Hines said.

At the caravan park, the accused and the victim would take walks together, when one day the accused asked the child if he would like to "play a game", Mr Hines said.

The "game" saw the pair head to the public shower block, where the accused kissed the child on the lips, Mr Hines said.

Mr Hines alleged the next time the pair played one of these "games" that led them to the shower block, the accused orally raped the child.

On another trip to the shower block, Mr Hines said the accused attempted to anally rape the child.

Mr Hines said these visits to the shower block were a regular occurrence.

Unrelated matters saw the child move from Gladstone to live with his grandfather interstate, however, he moved back in 2009 when he was 12-years-old, the court heard.

Upon moving back in with his mother, the accused came to visit the child and his mother, Mr Hines said.

During the visit, the child's mother went upstairs briefly, the court heard.

The accused allegedly pulled out his penis, smiled at the child and asked him whether he was "still up for playing games", Mr Hines said.

On another occasion the accused asked the child if he could help him with garden work at his own house, Mr Hines said.

Exhausted from being in the heat all day, the child fell asleep in the accused's bed, Mr Hines said.

The court heard the accused lay down next to the victim, turned him on his stomach and allegedly sodomised the child.

The child was allegedly sodomised by the accused on two other occasions, the court heard.

One time was at the accused's house in the shower, and the other at the child's mother's house, Mr Hines said.

Mr Hines said the victim's mother had gone to a Gladstone pub and had left her child with the accused at home.

The court heard the accused put a pornographic film on, and asked the child use a zucchini to perform a sexual act.

Mr Hines said the mother returned home to find the zucchini in the bathroom sink, covered in a "slippery substance".

He said the accused told her he had used it on himself.

In 2010 the child and his mother moved interstate, and in 2012, the child told his mother of the alleged abuse, Mr Hines said.

In October that year a number of interviews were conducted with police, involving the child, his mother and the accused.

Mr Hines told the jury that a significant piece of evidence that would be presented in the trial, was a photograph of the accused's penis.

The jury is yet to hear from the defence.

The trial continues.