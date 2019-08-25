Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for anyone with information or who was travelling along Red Rover Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm this evening.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or who was travelling along Red Rover Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm this evening. Trevor Veale
Breaking

BREAKING: Gladstone man dies after suspected hit and run

Jessica Perkins
by
25th Aug 2019 10:14 PM

A 58-YEAR old South Gladstone man has died following a suspected hit and run this evening in Callemondah.

At about 7.15pm a passing motorist located a man in the middle of Red Rover Road.

Police were called to the scene and found a man with multiple serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs.

The South Gladstone man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's vehicle was located off the road with significant panel damage but initial investigations indicated that this was not consistent with the injuries sustained by the deceased.

Police believe the man may have been walking along the road and was struck by a passing heavy vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information or who was travelling along Red Rover Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm this evening.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

To report information about crime anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Reference number: QP1901652291

crime gladstone breaking news gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    premium_icon PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    News Almost 500 guests attended the annual Seniors Week event

    New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    premium_icon New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    Music Kissing the Flint completed the videos with the help of a RADF grant

    Our youth designing the future

    premium_icon Our youth designing the future

    News Ideas from the workshop will feed into the Shelteristic 2025 project

    Businesses throw in lifeline to float Seafarers

    premium_icon Businesses throw in lifeline to float Seafarers

    News "It's not just that renewed faith, it's breathing space for us"