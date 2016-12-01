BREAKING: Gladstone man's alleged disgusting act

A WEST Gladstone man who allegedly stood in front of his house naked, as teenage girls walked past, has been arrested.

Police will allege the 51-year-old man carried out the act on four occasions in his yard and house.

"It will be alleged that on four separate occasions, a man has been standing in his yard or house visible from the street as teenage girls have walked passed," police said in a statement.

Three girls reported the incidents to Gladstone police.

Police allege the incidents occurred on separate days between March and November.

Police have charged the man with four counts of indecent treatment of children.

CHARGED: Police will allege the man stood on his frown lawn naked as teenage girls walked past.

He will appear in Gladstone magistrate's Court in December.

Police are urging anyone who has had a similar experience to contact police immediately.