BREAKING: Plans to transform Gladstone site into energy hub

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now being sought from the renewable energy industry to transform a 1,248 hectare site near Gladstone.

In releasing the EOI documents, Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad said the project has the potential to generate an immense amount of energy, not only for the Gladstone region, but for the entire State.

"The Palaszczuk Government knows that renewable energy is incredibly important to the economic future of Queensland and this project will be an integral part of this," Ms Trad said.

"This land at Aldoga is equivalent to 160 Suncorp Stadiums and could potentially generate power for up to 130,000 homes.

"Solar, wind or biofuel renewable energies are all possible for this project and we are asking the industry to tell us their ideas for this site."

The state currently has 719MW of large scale renewable energy, with a further pipeline of 1,042MW in committed projects and over 3,000MW more on the drawing board.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey said the largely flat site is an attractive proposition given its close proximity to a cost effective high-voltage network.

"It has the potential to support 450MW of renewable energy and is located adjacent to Powerlink's Larcom Creek substation which means we have the ability to connect the project straight into the grid," Mr Bailey said.

"The substantial scale of this project will also contribute to the Palaszczuk Government's target of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2030."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the government's green light for the project.

"With this significant project we can put the region on the renewable energy map, creating economic uplift and local jobs," Mr Butcher said.

"Already there is strong interest from the energy industry with 60 people taking part in an industry sounding forum."

The Aldoga site will be Economic Development Queensland's flagship renewable energy project and is part of the Queensland Government's Advancing Our Cities and Regions Strategy which aims to renew and repurpose under- utilised state land to generate jobs, and drive economic growth.

Tender details are available at: https://www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders