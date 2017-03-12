BREAKING: Gladstone Hospital staff initiate 'code black' alert

CODE BLACK: A Gladstone Hospital staff member has been threatened.

STAFF at Gladstone Hospital have initiated a "code black" after a personal threat was made towards a staff member.

Police have been alerted and are rushing to Gladstone Hospital.

It is not expected to affect services.

It is understood a woman at the hospital made the threats.

A "code black" is one of several emergency procedures used by staff at Queensland hospitals.

A "code red" is initiated during a fire, a "code purple" is initiated during a bomb or arson threat, a "code blue" relates to a medical emergency, and a "code black" is initiated when personal threats are made against a staff member.

The exact nature of the threat made towards a Gladstone Hospital staff member is not yet known.

Normal procedures during a "code black" involve dialling 666, and then stating the location and the nature of the threat.

Police are then alerted to the incident.