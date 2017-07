A GLADSTONE state high school is closed to students today.

Toolooa State High School shared the news on Facebook shortly before 7.30am today.

The post read, "As a result of a serious water mains issue Toolooa SHS will unfortunately be closed to students today (Tuesday July 25)".

The school apologised for the inconvenience, but added it was a matter of health and safety.

"Students attending PC athletic trials today are still able to attend," the school wrote.