BREAKING: Greens Party reveals candidate for Gladstone

A GLADSTONE business owner who describes the oil and gas industry as "toxic" is the region's second candidate for the state election.

The Greens Queensland's Peta Baker is the first candidate announced to take on Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Greens Party candidate for Gladstone Peta Baker.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to call a "snap election" today for November 25.

Her profile on the Party's website describes Mrs Baker as a "central Queenslander who has lived, worked and rented in Gladstone".

"I'm standing for the Greens in Gladstone because I believe only this party will support a better, more sustainable future for the region," Mrs Baker said.

It said she has worked in the oil, gas and mining industry and seen "first-hand how companies put economic gain above sustainable outcomes for the environment and the community".

"Like so many others in Gladstone, I watched the value of my home skyrocket, then plummet, all because of short-term, poor decisions from the big companies and Government," she said.

"While grateful for the experiences I have gained, I no longer work in those toxic industries."

Mrs Baker operates a communication consultancy business and wants to establish a nature-based tourism business with her husband.

