STAPLES is closing its Gladstone retail store.

The store, located at 139 Goondoon St, will have its last day on Sunday, December 11.

The stationery retailer has announced the closure with an advertisement in tomorrow's Better Business section in The Observer.

It is believed the Gladstone warehouse will stay open, but the retail store will close.

In the advertisement about the closure it says the store is offering a deal "price match plus take a further 10% off".

