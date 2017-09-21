BREAKING: Gladstone CBD medical centre closes down

A GLADSTONE Medical Centre that offered bulk billing services has closed down.

The administrators of Gladstone Valley Medical Centre confirmed today the centre has closed, after its owner Medifield was placed in the hands of creditors on September 4.

Medifield was also the company behind Calliope Medical Centre, which closed late last month.

Administrators Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants held a creditor's meeting on September 14 to discuss the best way forward for the medical centre.

Gladstone Valley Medical Centre has closed down. Chris Lees

A notice in today's Gladstone Observer on behalf of Worrells' Dane Hammond informs patients to seek another health provider.

A sign is also taped to the entrance of the centre informing patients of the closure.

"Patients of the centre should seek an alternate health care provider," the notice reads.

"Should specific patient files be required by the alternate health care provider, they should contact 4972 5666."

Both Calliope and Gladstone Valley Medical Centres offered bulk billing to all healthcare or pension card holders or people under the age of 16.

The closure of the Calliope Medical Centre shocked residents, and since then more than 1000 people have signed a petition calling for GP services to be retained in the township.

The petition, launched by Alive Pharmacy Calliope, will soon be used to rally local, state and federal governments to make legislative changes to encourage doctors to work and live in regional towns.