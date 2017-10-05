27°
News

Investigators alerted after CBD home goes up in smoke

Two fire crews, two police units and ambos are on scene.
Two fire crews, two police units and ambos are on scene. Sarah Steger
Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE: A HOUSE previously alight with flames has been extinguished.

Gladstone Urban firefighters were called to a home emitting a tower of thick, black smoke earlier this morning.

Once they arrived at the Central LAne residence, they worked to control the flames, gain entrance into the house (believed to be owned by an 87-year-old man) and extinguish the blaze.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

At 7.05 am they were successful.

A QFES spokesman said Ergon Energy was able to isolate the power in the area simultaneously.

"There's three crews on scene still, monitoring the fire site," he said.

Prior to that the crews remained on scene dousing hot spots.

"No reports have come through of anyone being found inside the house," the spokesman said.

A fire investigator has been notified.

7.20am: GLADSTONE firefighters are attempting to gain entry into a two-storey home engulfed in flames.

At 6.35am, Queensland Fire and Emergency, Police and Ambulance Services responded to reports of a house fire in the Gladstone CBD.

All emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after 6.30. Police are now blocking off the lane to all traffic and pedestrians.

A witness said the home was completely engulfed in orange flames when he arrived.

"We saw the smoke... so much smoke... on our way to work," he said.

Fireies, police and paramedics are at the scene of a two-storey home engulfed in flames. Thick, black smoke can be seen from kilometres away.
Fireies, police and paramedics are at the scene of a two-storey home engulfed in flames. Thick, black smoke can be seen from kilometres away. Sarah Steger

The blazing home is visibly quite an old structure.

It is also believed the residence, intitially reported as on Goondoon St, is home to an elderly male, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

A QFES spokesman said fire crews are currently inside the structure conducting searches now.

"We have conducted primary and secondary searches so far," he said.

Ergon Energy is also on the scene as there is a significant risk of power lines falling.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  editors picks fire gladstone

Gladstone Observer
400+ workers shut down LNG site, company warns for smoky flaring

400+ workers shut down LNG site, company warns for smoky...

THEY say where there's smoke there's fire, but gas giant Shell is hopeful that won't be the case when more than 400 workers start QCLNG's first shutdown.

'One of 44 in the world': Brave boy is rare for another reason

BRAVE BOY: Two-year-old Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.

Brave boy shows off drawing skills.

Safety a driving concern in intersection works outside Gladstone school

CLINTON CHAOS: The crossing supervisors may be obsolete when lights are installed.

The chaos out the front of Clinton State School will be fixed.

Cute Chloe caught some of her family members by surprise

CUTE: Newborn Chloe Jaide Euler with parents Kim Kadel and Tony Euler at Gladstone Hospital.

Baby girl Chloe Jaide Euler was a surprise to some of her family.

Local Partners