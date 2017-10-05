Investigators alerted after CBD home goes up in smoke

Two fire crews, two police units and ambos are on scene.

UPDATE: A HOUSE previously alight with flames has been extinguished.

Gladstone Urban firefighters were called to a home emitting a tower of thick, black smoke earlier this morning.

Once they arrived at the Central LAne residence, they worked to control the flames, gain entrance into the house (believed to be owned by an 87-year-old man) and extinguish the blaze.

At 7.05 am they were successful.

A QFES spokesman said Ergon Energy was able to isolate the power in the area simultaneously.

"There's three crews on scene still, monitoring the fire site," he said.

Prior to that the crews remained on scene dousing hot spots.

"No reports have come through of anyone being found inside the house," the spokesman said.

A fire investigator has been notified.

House alight on Central Lane.: Firies, police and paramedics are at the scene of a two-storey home engulfed in flames. Thick, black smoke can be seen from kilometres away.

7.20am: GLADSTONE firefighters are attempting to gain entry into a two-storey home engulfed in flames.

At 6.35am, Queensland Fire and Emergency, Police and Ambulance Services responded to reports of a house fire in the Gladstone CBD.

All emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after 6.30. Police are now blocking off the lane to all traffic and pedestrians.

A witness said the home was completely engulfed in orange flames when he arrived.

"We saw the smoke... so much smoke... on our way to work," he said.

The blazing home is visibly quite an old structure.

It is also believed the residence, intitially reported as on Goondoon St, is home to an elderly male, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

A QFES spokesman said fire crews are currently inside the structure conducting searches now.

"We have conducted primary and secondary searches so far," he said.

Ergon Energy is also on the scene as there is a significant risk of power lines falling.

Updates to follow.