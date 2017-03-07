BREAKING: Gladstone ALDI reveals 86 cheap, exclusive items

OPENING SOON: Aldi confirms start date for new Gladstone store.

IN A LAST-DITCH move to lure shoppers to its grand opening, ALDI has wheeled out a long list of products on special exclusively sold at its Gladstone store.

ALDI will open its doors to Gladstone at 8am tomorrow morning.

But on the eve of the opening, the German discount grocery king has revealed a list of 86 products you can't buy anywhere in Australia but Gladstone.

Most of the items will go on the shelves tomorrow morning, but ALDI intends to keep shoppers coming back by releasing a second set of special products on Saturday.

The supermarket giant is reserving the right to limit the number of purchases in case some shoppers go crazy cleaning up all the stock.

ALDI also stressed that to avoid disappointment, shoppers need to be quick, as there is only a limited amount of stock.

1. Grand Opening Special

THE "Grand Opening Specials" are just general items covering bikes, camping gear, and home and kitchen ware.

There are 10 items in this category, some of which come with a lengthy warranty.

2. Hot Beauty Buys

THE "Hot Beauty Buys" include 11 items that range from cosmetics to shampoo or cakes of soap.

3. Security Update

THE "Security Update" exclusive specials are certainly a treat for blokes.

Outdoor sensor lights, CCTV cameras, and a fire and waterproof case are just some of the security items ALDI has shipped in from across the globe at dirt cheap prices.

4. Sustainable Seafood

THE "Sustainable Seafood" special range includes 11 items that are all worth stocking up on.

All ALDI products featuring the "Sustainable Seafood" logo (pictures) have been independently certified as sustainably fished or responsibly farmed.

6. Effortless Cleaning

THE "Effortless Cleaning" range will go on sale this Saturday, meaning shoppers are in for a wait.

7. Powerful Cleaning

THE "POWERFUL cleaning" range of specials includes cheap vacuum cleaners for a variety of purposes.

8. Car Care

ALDI'S "CAR care" range of specials includes a heap of cleaning products and car accessories, some of which has a warranty.