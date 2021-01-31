Menu
Paramedics are on their way to Agnes Water main beach. Picture: Lifeguard at Agnes Water Main Beach.
News

Girl hospitalised after being struck by surfboard

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
UPDATE 10.37AM:

A girl was taken to hospital after she was struck by a surfboard at Agnes Water on Sunday morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Agnes Water Main Beach after reports a teenage girl was struck in the head by a surfboard. 

It is believed the girl, 13, was at a surf life saving carnival. 

The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 9.32AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Agnes Water Main Beach after a girl reportedly was struck by a surfboard at a surf life saving carnival.

It is believed the girl, 13, was hit on the head by a surf board.

More to come.

