Girl hospitalised after being struck by surfboard

Paramedics are on their way to Agnes Water main beach. Picture: Lifeguard at Agnes Water Main Beach.

UPDATE 10.37AM:

A girl was taken to hospital after she was struck by a surfboard at Agnes Water on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Agnes Water Main Beach after reports a teenage girl was struck in the head by a surfboard.

It is believed the girl, 13, was at a surf life saving carnival.

The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL 9.32AM:

More to come.