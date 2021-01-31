Girl hospitalised after being struck by surfboard
UPDATE 10.37AM:
A girl was taken to hospital after she was struck by a surfboard at Agnes Water on Sunday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Agnes Water Main Beach after reports a teenage girl was struck in the head by a surfboard.
It is believed the girl, 13, was at a surf life saving carnival.
The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
INITIAL 9.32AM:
