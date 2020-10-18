Girl, 15, hospitalised after crash in motorbike comp

Paramedics are on their way to Benaraby after reports a girl has suffered a head injury during a sporting comp.

Paramedics are on their way to Benaraby after reports a girl has suffered a head injury during a sporting comp.

UPDATE 1.38PM:

A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Benaraby this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the girl crashed her bike during a motorbike competition at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex and sustained head injuries.



INITIAL 12.42PM:

PARAMEDICS are en route to Benaraby after reports a 15-year-old female has suffered a head injury during a sporting competition.

Emergency services were called to the Benaraby Motorsport Complex at Jono Porter Dr at 12pm.

More to come.