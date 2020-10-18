Girl, 15, hospitalised after crash in motorbike comp
UPDATE 1.38PM:
A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Benaraby this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
It is believed the girl crashed her bike during a motorbike competition at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex and sustained head injuries.
INITIAL 12.42PM:
PARAMEDICS are en route to Benaraby after reports a 15-year-old female has suffered a head injury during a sporting competition.
Emergency services were called to the Benaraby Motorsport Complex at Jono Porter Dr at 12pm.
