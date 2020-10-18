Menu
Girl, 15, hospitalised after crash in motorbike comp

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
UPDATE 1.38PM:

A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Benaraby this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the girl crashed her bike during a motorbike competition at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex and sustained head injuries. 


INITIAL 12.42PM: 

PARAMEDICS are en route to Benaraby after reports a 15-year-old female has suffered a head injury during a sporting competition.

Emergency services were called to the Benaraby Motorsport Complex at Jono Porter Dr at 12pm.

More to come.

