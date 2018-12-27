Menu
A JJ Richards recyceling truck caught fire in Witney Street, Telina.
UPDATE: Road cleared after truck fire in Telina

Matt Taylor
Mark Zita
by and
27th Dec 2018 11:04 AM
Update, 11:55am:

WITNEY Street in Telina has now been reopened to traffic following a fire in the rear of a recycling truck this morning.

Emergency services have cleared the area and have escorted the truck back to it's yard.

11:04am:

WITNEY Street in Telina has been closed in both directions due to a recycling truck on fire.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services are currently on scene near Southerland Court as the rear of the truck continues to smoulder.

Police are also on scene diverting traffic.

More to come.

