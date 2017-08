FUEL RISK: Fire crews are responding to reports of a double garage on fire at Glen Eden.

11:18am: FIRE CREWS have arrived at a house on Bendee St at Glen Eden after receiving reports of a double garage on fire.

The garage is attached to a house and is believed to contain around five litres of fuel.

Two fire crews are currently on scene and have reported smoke coming from the garage.

A QFES spokeswoman said a call to triple zero had been made just before 11am regarding the incident.

Updates to follow.