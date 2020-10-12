Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Fraser Coast woman dead, children hurt in horror crash

Carlie Walker
12th Oct 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died and two children have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Beelbi Creek on Sunday night.

Investigations indicate about 6pm, a Nissan station wagon travelling along Beelbi Creek Road has left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

As a result of the collision, a 39-year-old Burrum Town woman, who was driving the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

Two children travelling in the vehicle were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

More Stories

beelbi creek burrum town editors picks fccrash fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Premium Content Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Crime Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare pleaded guilty to a three-month spate of offending.

        Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        Premium Content Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        News An ambulance was called to the Calliope Swimming Pool this afternoon.

        BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

        Breaking Fireys are battling a large blaze near Biloela.

        WATCH: Gladstone ballot order locked in

        Premium Content WATCH: Gladstone ballot order locked in

        Politics SEE how Gladstone’s election candidates fared at today’s ballot draw.