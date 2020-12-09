Menu
Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic has died after being critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.
News

BREAKING: Coast teen dies three weeks after horror crash

Carlie Walker
9th Dec 2020 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
A FRASER Coast teenager, who had just graduated from high school, has died more than three weeks after a crash left her in a critical condition.

Sharlene Urosevic, 18, had attended her formal at Riverside Christian College the night before the crash at Iveragh, near Gladstone.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.25am on November 21, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

Ms Urosevic, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but died on Tuesday night in hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations and continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

