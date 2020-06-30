BREAKING: Four reasons behind rugby league cancellation

Rugby League Gladstone Chairman Richard Duff has taken to social media and informed players, coaches and staff that all seasons have been cancelled. PICTURED: Dylan Briskey.

The Gladstone region will go without local footy this year following a statement from the Rugby League Gladstone (RLG) chairman this morning.

Richard Duff said RLG had met with junior and senior clubs, from U6 to A-grade, last night to discuss a return to play for the 2020 season.

“While the outcome was disappointing the clubs had put a lot of thought in and around return to play and there was a great exchange of ideas,” Mr Duff said.

“The clubs have decided to cancel the 2020 season.”

Mr Duff said it was a pretty tough decision to make and that he loves watching footy but unfortunately they could not ‘get it going’ for 2020.

“At the end of the day a motion was moved for all junior and senior clubs to vote on it and a decision was made to cancel both levels of competition,” he said.

Mr Duff said all of the money from registrations sit with the clubs, so it will be up to them to talk with their registered members about refunds.

He said RLG sees itself operating as normal for the 2021/22 season.

“Starting in March 2021 with the juniors, we will just go ahead as normal from then on,” Mr Duff said.

“All of the clubs are very aware of their financial situations at the stage.

He outlined some of the underlining issues which forced local clubs’ hand:

1. Strain on volunteers and people trained as COVID safe coodinators

2. Financial duress and the ability to be financially ready for the 2021 season

3. The cost involved with sanitation and extra cleaning to be compliant with the implementing of stage three protocols

4. Playing through school holidays

Mr Duff said he would like to thank the clubs and that he respects their decision moving forward.

“All we can do is apologise to those guys and girls who wanted to get out there and play this season,” he said.