Two people in hospital after CBD crash

CRASH: Four people are being treated after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

UPDATE 7.33AM:

TWO people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central this morning.

Emergency services were called to Hanson Road at 6.14am after a car crashed into a traffic pole.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man and woman were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

UPDATE 7.26AM:

POLICE investigations are underway after a single-vehicle accident in Gladstone Central this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car crashed into a traffic pole on Hanson Road at 6.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews arrived at 6.25am.

She said crews made the area safe and has since left.

INITIAL 7.11AM:

PARAMEDICS are currently assessing four patients after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

Emergency services were called to Hanson Road at 6.14am.

