Two people in hospital after CBD crash
UPDATE 7.33AM:
TWO people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central this morning.
Emergency services were called to Hanson Road at 6.14am after a car crashed into a traffic pole.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man and woman were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.
UPDATE 7.26AM:
POLICE investigations are underway after a single-vehicle accident in Gladstone Central this morning.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car crashed into a traffic pole on Hanson Road at 6.14am.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews arrived at 6.25am.
She said crews made the area safe and has since left.
More to come.
INITIAL 7.11AM:
PARAMEDICS are currently assessing four patients after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
Emergency services were called to Hanson Road at 6.14am.
More to come.