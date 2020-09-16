Menu
CRASH: Four people are being treated after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
Two people in hospital after CBD crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2020 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:35 AM
UPDATE 7.33AM: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central this morning. 

Emergency services were called to Hanson Road at 6.14am after a car crashed into a traffic pole. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man and woman were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions. 

UPDATE 7.26AM: 

POLICE investigations are underway after a single-vehicle accident in Gladstone Central this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car crashed into a traffic pole on Hanson Road at 6.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews arrived at 6.25am.

She said crews made the area safe and has since left.

More to come.  

INITIAL 7.11AM:

PARAMEDICS are currently assessing four patients after a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

Emergency services were called to Hanson Road at 6.14am.

More to come.

