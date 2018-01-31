Multiple cars crash on busy Gladstone road

UPDATE 3.55pm:
ONE lane of the Dawson Hwy towards Bruce Hwy is closed after a multiple car crash.
At least three cars are involved in the crash, which was reported shortly before 3.30pm.
Emergency services remain at the scene and police officers are taking statements from people involved.
Traffic is moving slowly through the one lane that has remained open.
There was reportedly minor damage to the cars involved.
Earlier 3.40pm:
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a four-car crash on the corner of Dawson Hwy and Penda Ave.
The crash was reported shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service, Gladstone Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene.
Traffic is backed up to the Phillip St lights near Stockland Gladstone.