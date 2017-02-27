30°
BREAKING: Former Bechtel worker brutally killed mum of his child

27th Feb 2017 5:06 PM Updated: 5:38 PM

FORMER BECHTEL subcontractor Lionel Patea has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend Tara Brown on a suburban Gold Coast street.

Justice Debra Mullins, in handing down the life sentence, said Patea, who worked at Bechtel's Curtis Island project, would have to live with his actions forever.

"She (Ms Brown) will not now have the joy of seeing her daughter grow up ... your daughter has been deprived of the love and nurture of her mother.

Lionel Patea has been jailed for life for killing Tara Brown.
"You have to live every day of your life knowing you deprived Ms Brown of her life, and your daughter of a mother."

She added that Patea had also affected the lives of the two witnesses who tried to stop him.

"Their victim impact statements illustrate how far reaching the effects of domestic violence can be ..."

Earlier, the court heard Patea had ordered his aunt - the mother of singer Ricki-Lee Coulter - to deny Tara Brown access to their child in the days before he brutally killed his ex-girlfriend. A court has also heard Patea phoned the child's daycare centre to ask one question before carrying out his brutal slaying.

Coulter's mother, Loretta Sheerin, was babysitting Ms Brown's young daughter in the days before she was killed.

A supporter of Tara Brown's family holds a photo of the murdered woman outside court in Brisbane today. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Patea has pleaded guilty to Ms Brown's murder and will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court this afternoon.

The court was told during sentencing submissions this morning that Patea commanded his aunt, named in court as Ms Sheerin, not to let Ms Brown see their child while he was in Gladstone for work.

But Ms Sheerin allowed Ms Brown to stay the night and visit the child.

In the days following, Ms Brown applied for domestic violence and child custody orders and was living in a safe house away from the Gold Coast.

Lionel Patea.
On September 6, she returned to the Gold Coast to stay with a friend and was looking for a rental home to "get her life back in order".

Interim custody orders with Patea were finalised soon after, and the court was told they were served on Patea's lawyer on September 7.

About 8am the next the day, Patea phoned the child's daycare and asked if she would be attending today.

"It was confirmed that she was," crown prosecutor Carl Heaton QC said.

Patea chased Ms Brown as she drove away from the daycare, ran her off the road and bashed her to death.

Justice Debra Mullins will hand down her sentence from 2.30pm.

EARLIER: Triple 0 call reveals horror of Tara's death

LIONEL Patea has pleaded guilty to the murder of his former girlfriend Tara Brown.

Ms Brown, 24, died after Patea ran her off the road in a suburban Gold Coast street in September, 2015.

Tara Brown's mother Natalie Hinton receives comfort by a supporter outside Brisbane Supreme Court.
As she lay trapped in the car, Patea viciously beat her with a cast-iron water hydrant cover.

Ms Brown had just dropped their daughter off at childcare when the shocking attack unfolded.

Patea entered guilty pleas to murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle shortly after 10am this morning, before his trial was scheduled to start.

Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum made a statement outside court on behalf is his client.

In the statement, Patea said he accepted "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I do this with the full support of my family who have encouraged me in my decision to face up to my actions and provide closure for the Brown family," Mr MacCallum read.

"I do not want to cause Tara's family further pain.

"I accept without hesitation the punishment imposed upon me by the justice system."

Earlier, in court, Ms Brown's mother Natalie Hinton wept as Patea was brought into the dock wearing a navy suit, white shirt and black tie.

It is understood Ms Brown made a harrowing Triple 0 call before her death, which was to be a key piece of evidence in the trial.

The young mum suffered critical head injuries and died the next day in hospital.

Patea's sentencing hearing has begun, with evidence heard of the brave witnesses who attempted to stop Patea's brutal actions.

One man, who lived in a nearby home, had helped Patea to get into the car after he ran Ms Brown off the road, believing he was trying to help her. He couldn't have imagined what would happen next.

Crown prosecutor Carl Heaton QC has told the court Patea began beating Ms Brown with the cover of a water hydrant.

Ms Brown was on the phone to Triple 0 at the time and the attack was recorded.

Tara Brown.
Mr Heaton said 16 "thumps" are heard on the audio, and then a female witness can be heard saying: "what the f**k are you doing".

There are another 13 "thumps", Mr Heaton said, "followed by silence".

The female witness jumped on Patea's back at one stage and later stood between him and Ms Brown as she lay trapped in the car and told him to "piss off".

The male witness had tried to pull him from Ms Brown and phone police, to no avail.

Her death sent shockwaves through the nation, and that grief was compounded when just two days later a Karina Lock was murdered by her husband at the Helensvale McDonald's.

The domestic violence murders sparked calls from the community for the State Government to act.


National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800 RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.

Gladstone family man downloads 921 disgusting images

Gladstone family man downloads 921 disgusting images

HE'S expecting his second child, but the hundreds of filthy images on this Gladstone family man's computer will sicken you.

Gladstone man attacks police and hospital staff

NO HELP: Gladstone man Reuben Drosdeck, 23, tried everything to get out of a hospital visit, including assault police officers.

He screamed at officers "I don't want to f***ing be here”.

Major food franchise plans new store for Gladstone region

GET READY: Options for pizza lovers could expand if the council give Dominos the nod.

Tastebuds should be tingling after mega chain takes the next step

Gladstone's best and worst suburbs to buy a house revealed

Looking to buy a house in the Gladstone region? Read this first.

Gladstone's retirees buy homes out of town to cash-in big

CHEAPER cost of living and homes gives Gladstone's elderly a nicer retirement elsewhere.

Long battle with illness claims the life of a local great

QUAKE: Students and staff evacuated at the CQ University city campus

AFTER a long illness, a local legend has died.

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

CHANGE AHEAD: Redundancies announced at three separate JLP depots.

JLP redundancies confirmed

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

Oscars winners 2017: Full list of Academy Award winners

Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for Fences at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

WHO won Oscars this year? Here’s a full list of every winner.

Why can’t Nicole Kidman clap properly?

Nicole Kidman's style of clapping has puzzled Oscars viewers.

FOR some reason, it seems Nicole doesn’t really know how to clap.

Muslim actor makes Oscars history

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for Moonlight at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

MOONLIGHT star Mahershala Ali makes Academy Award history.

NO ONE OFF LIMITS: Kimmel burns down the house at Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

HOST delivers a torrent of abuse on Hollywood’s night of nights.

Oscars guest’s shocking wardrobe malfunction

Blanca Blanco arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2017.

ACTRESS suffers X-rated wardrobe malfunction.

