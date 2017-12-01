Menu
BREAKING: Flood watch issued for Gladstone catchments

FLOOD WATCH: The catchments to watch include the Calliope, Boyne, Kolan and Burnett Rivers, and Baffle Creek.
Andrew Thorpe
AN INITIAL Flood Watch for coastal catchments in the Gladstone region has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rainfall during the past week has "wetted up" river catchments between Gladstone and the New South Wales border, according to the Bureau, meaning water level rises are likely.

Widespread 24-hour rainfall totals of 30-70mm are possible over Sunday and Monday, with isolated heavier falls in the range of 80-180mm also possible with severe thunderstorms.

The catchments affected include:

  • Calliope River
  • Boyne River
  • Baffle Creek
  • Kolan River
  • Burnett River

An Initial Flood Watch means anyone living or working along these rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life-threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

The next Flood Watch will be issued at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

Topics:  gladstone floods

