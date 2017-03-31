BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Boyne & Calliope Rivers, Baffle Creek

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for the Boyne and Calliope Rivers, as well as a minor flood warning for Baffle Creek.

The warnings were issued at 5.36am.

While the rainfall associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie has cleared and no further significant rainfall is expected, Lake Awoonga continues to rise and minor flood levels persist at Awoonga Dam.

Water levels at the dam were last recorded at 42 metres at 5.43am, two metres above the spillway.

FLOOD ALERT: Bureau of Meteorology

Moderate flooding is also occurring along Baffle Creek, which is currently at 9.02m and steady.

River levels at Essendean Bridge are expected to remain above the moderate flood level (8 metres) this morning.

The next warning is expected to be issued by the Bureau at 1pm.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More to come.