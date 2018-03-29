BREAKING: Gladstone rivers under flood watch

BoM has warned: If it's flooded, forget it.

BoM has warned: If it's flooded, forget it. Chris Ison

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch for the Gladstone region and a large portion of the Queensland coast.

The flood watch for coastal catchments between Cairns and Burnett Heads was issued at 2.10pm, warning a tropical low - ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris - currently in the Coral Sea is likely to approach the coastline this weekend.

Areas of heavy rainfall may develop within the area from late Sunday through to Tuesday.

The Bureau said the area which receives the brunt of the wet weather remained uncertain, as it was dependent on the movement of the low.

The flood warning includes the Boyne and Calliope Rivers and Baffle Creek.

Meteorologist Diana Eadie said it would be clearer which region was likely to receive the heaviest rainfalls in a few days.

She said Gladstone is in the area which could be affected by the heavy rainfall.

"We wanted to get the message out there about this potential flooding early, before the long weekend," Ms Eadie said.

"Typically when it comes to flood watches we don't give notification this many days in advance, but with a long weekend we want to make sure if people are going away they understand something could happen int he next few days, and to keep an eye on the weather updates."

Catchments also in the flood watch include:

Mulgrave and Russell Rivers

Johnstone River

Tully River

Murray River

Herbert River

Black River

Ross and Bohle Rivers

Haughton River

Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam

Don and Proserpine Rivers

Pioneer River

Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek

Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers and Shoalwater and Water Park Creeks

Kolan River