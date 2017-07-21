UPDATE: Fire crews extinguish vegetation fire at rural property

UPDATE: ONE fire crew worked to put out two fires at the corner of Harvey and Fiddes St this afternoon.

The flames burned on two separate properties but were within close proximity to one another.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had extinguished the grass and debris fire by 2.20pm.

"It's quite a rural area ... could be that someone's thrown a cigarette out the window driving by and it's lit the dead grass ... we're not sure," a spokeswoman said.

1.30pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Crews are investigating a property fire at the corner of Harvey and Fiddes St.

Fireys were called at about 1.30pm but struggled to locate the address.

"It took them a bit to get there," a spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though there are reports of burning piles of rubbish.

There is currently no patient or information.

Updates to follow.