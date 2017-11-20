BREAKING: Fix to Bruce Hwy 'terrible corner' a relief

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a person to hospital who was involved in today's two-car crash near Bororen on the Bruce Hwy.

MIRIAM Vale residents say it's about time a well-known Bruce Hwy "dog leg" north of their township is straightened out, literally.

The Liberal National Party today announced, if elected, it would complete curve re-alignment work at the well-known Norton's corner on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale.

Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan said, between pouring beers for a couple of locals, it was a "terrible corner".

The sharp right corner was near where four cars and two trucks piled up yesterday, in a serious accident that involved 10 people.

For about three hours part of the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale was closed, and a woman wtih abdominal pain and two other people with minor injuries were taken to the Gladstone Hospital.

Mr Brennan, a Miriam Vale resident of two years, said the sharp bend was a known problem for Miriam Vale residents and regular Bruce Hwy travellers.

"The whole Bruce Hwy, everywhere needs to be done doesn't it? It's terrible," Mr Brennan said.

"This would be a good start.

"It's a right-hand dog leg in the middle of the Bruce Hwy, it should come out all together."

Mr Brennan wanted Queensland Labor to promise the same upgrade to Norton's corner.

"It's just too sharp and people don't slow down for it because everyone's in a hurry," he said.

As for what else the township near Agnes Water needed, Mr Brennan said anything that would attract medical services would help.

The closest general practitioner is 30 minutes away at Agnes Water.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said its 10-year Bruce Hwy action plan included 12 upgrades needed to make the highway safe, flood- resilient and able to cope with the state's growth.

Mr Nicholls said the work would complement the $8.5 billion federal-funded Bruce Hwy action plan.

"We're now starting to see the benefits of the $8.5 billion Bruce Highway Action Plan the Liberal National Party funded with the federal coalition," Mr Nicholls said.

"Only the LNP will deliver these extra Bruce Hwy upgrades on top of the existing plan for the Bruce."