ON THE TASK: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on its way to retrieve the man from the vessel. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

8.52AM: A MAN is being airlifted after a fall on board a fishing vessel off Heron Island last night.

He is believed to have suffered spinal injuries as a result of the fall.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieve the man from the vessel some time before 7.20am.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.