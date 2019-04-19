Menu
BREAKING: First Fraser Coast crocodile sighting of the year

Carlie Walker
19th Apr 2019 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
THE Fraser Coast has its first reported crocodile sighting of the year.

The animal was spotted at Big Tuan Creek on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, wildlife officers have been conducting a vessel-based spotlight survey of the area in an effort to locate the animal.

The Fraser Coast was considered an atypical habitat zone and any crocodile found in the region would be targeted for removal.

Two crocodiles have been removed from the Mary River in the past five years.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to the department by calling 1300 130 372.

