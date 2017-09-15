BREAKING: First contractor announced for Gladstone's $42m project

WORK on the $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department will start next Friday after Paynter Dixon Pty Ltd was awarded the $1.6 million tender for early works.

The completed upgrade will double the size of the ED and feature dedicated paediatric and mental health areas, more resuscitation spaces and more radiology equipment - is the first facelift for the department since 1999.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said they were looking forward to construction beginning on the new car park.

Once finished, it's expected to transform the Gladstone Hospital's emergency department into a "centre of excellence for emergency care".

"The car park is the starting point for the major infrastructure project," Mr Butcher said.

"The construction of the new ED will take up 106 of the current parking spaces so this new car park will replace those spaces, ensuring enough parking to allow easy access to the emergency department.

"This project will deliver a boost to not only health services in our community, but also jobs."

Mr Butcher said early plans showed construction of the emergency department upgrade would create more than 150 jobs.

The upgraded emergency department will be noticed by almost 30,000 emergency presentations at Gladstone Hospital every year.

Tenders will be called later this year for the main contractor to build the new emergency department.

"This project means capacity will be increased, meaning more room for treating patients in need of acute care," Mr Dick said.

"When completed, the new emergency department will place Gladstone Hospital as a centre of excellence for emergency care, delivering great care and great experience for our patients."

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Steve Williamson said it was an exciting announcement for the important upgrade.