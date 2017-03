QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of smoke billowing from a house on Coase St.

Crews were called to the home about 2.30pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived there was smoke emitting from the home.

She said they believed there were just cooking goods left on a stove and nothing serious had happened.

"They are naturally ventilating the area now," the spokeswoman said.

It is believed there were no people in the home at the time.