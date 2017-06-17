BREAKING: Firies battle large grass fire in Gladstone region

SMOKE WARNING: A large grass fire has broken out in the Boyne Valley region.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a smoke warning as the result of a large grass fire burning in the Boyne Valley region.

The fire is located near Gladstone Monto Rd, between Nagoorin and Ubobo, and does not present a threat to property at this time.

Fire fighters are working to contain the blaze, which was already around an acre in size by the time they arrived on the scene around 1pm.

Back burning is currently being conducted.

The QFES warning said motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

"Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition," it read.

"If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.