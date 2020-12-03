UPDATE: Car fire spreads to one hectare of grass

Firefighters on scene of the Macalister St building fire. QFES generic. Picture: Rae Wilson

Update 4.45pm:

FIREFIGHTERS have arrived on scene at a car fire at Mount Larcom from 4.20pm today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said one hectare of grass was on fire along with the car at The Narrows Rd.

Three crews remain on scene.

More to come.

Initial:

FIREFIGHTERS are en route to reports of a vehicle fire at Mount Larcom.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews received the call at 3.38pm for the fire on The Narrows Rd.

Crews are on the way now.

More to come.