UPDATE: Person in hospital after shed fire in Calliope

Two fire crews are on route to reports of a structure fire in Calliope. Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Update 3.50pm:



ONE person is in hospital with burns after a shed fire in Calliope this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews arrived at Mortimer Rd at 3.15pm however the fire was extinguished before arrival.

She said crews remained on scene cooling the structure and making sure the scene was safe before leaving about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics took one patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor burns.



Initial 3pm:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a structure fire in Calliope just before 3pm this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were en route to Mortimer Road.

It's understood a person may have been burned in the fire and ambulance and police are making their way to the scene.

