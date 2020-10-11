Menu
A bushfire is burning near Burua.
BREAKING: Fireys battle bushfire at Burua

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Oct 2020 1:29 PM
FIRE crews are battling a bushfire in the vicinity of Chamberlain Road, Burua.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said at 1.15pm the fire was posing no threat to property and firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

It said nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the afternoon and evening.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

As smoke may reduce visibility, motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

