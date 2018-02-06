VIDEO: Solar panel catches fire on Gladstone rooftop

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a solar panel fire on a house in Venus Street in Telina, February 6.

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire on the roof of a two-storey Telina home after a solar panel ignited earlier this afternoon.

Two crews were sent to the Venus St home after a passer-by noticed flames coming from the roof shortly before 1.30pm and called emergency services.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze shortly after setting up a command post outside the house.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but the people inside were on the downstairs level and were able to leave the building without being injured - though paramedics were available at the scene.

Venus St was briefly closed off by police as firefighters and Ergon Energy crews worked to disconnect power from the damaged solar panel.

QFES station officer Graham Smith said they were now waiting for a solar-qualified electrician to come out to the property and inspect the panel.

"He'll most likely lift the roof-sheeting to make sure there's no extension of fire in the roof," he said.

Mr Smith said an isolator switch inside the solar panel appeared to have been the cause of the blaze.

"(Solar panel fires are) not a common problem, but there has been instances of some installations that have recalls associated with the DC current isolator switches, and it appears that the fire has started in one of these," he said.

"If (members of the public) have a solar installation, particularly an older one, legislation now requires that they have an isolator - however there is a recall on some of the DC isolators and that information is available on the Electrical Safety Office's website.

Mr Smith also praised the actions of those inside the house, who met on the street afterwards and informed firefighters everyone had left the building.

"It looked like (their evacuation plan) was well-practised," he said.