UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened, trains restarted after bush fire

2.45PM: POLICE have fully reopened the Bruce Hwy at Raglan after closing a lane of traffic for almost two hours this afternoon while firefighters fought to gain control of a grass fire between the highway and the rail corridor.

The blaze is now under control and firefighters are mopping up small outbreaks along the rail line.

Trains have restarted along the rail line after being stopped as a precaution because the fire was encroaching on the rail corridor, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

MAP | Approximate location of Raglan bush fire

12.31PM: RURAL firefighters are battling a large grass fire beside the Bruce Hwy at Raglan.

The fire is located on the eastern side of the highway, between the road and the rail corridor just north of Gentle Annie Rd.

At least four acres had already been burnt by the time firefighters arrived on the scene at least an hour ago.

A rural crew from Mount Larcom is battling the blaze, and has requested assistance from a second crew along with a QFES water tanker from Gladstone.

A QFES spokeswoman said no property was under threat at this stage, though the fire was causing smoke across the highway and drivers should approach with caution.

Queensland Police have arrived at the scene and are setting up traffic controls.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.