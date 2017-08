GLADSTONE firefighters are currently at an Auckland St residence after reports of a possible fire or explosion came in.

A Firecomms spokesman said two crews responded about 6pm to find a large amount of smoke coming from an oil-filled pot on the stove.

"The pot of boiling hot oil was burning and producing a lot of smoke," he said.

The spokesman said firies found no sign of fire upon arrival and are now investigating the area.

Updates to follow.