BREAKING: Fire tears through West Gladstone home

A FIRE has ripped through a two-storey house in West Gladstone this afternoon.

Queensland Fire Service have confirmed everyone in the home at Boles St has been accounted for but the flames have engulfed the house and have completely destroyed it.

It took three fire crews to extinguish the blaze which was put out by 12.45pm.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire Service said crews were still on scene putting out smouldering embers and protecting surrounding properties.

Gladstone police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police were investigating if the blaze is suspicious.

"Neighbours identified smoke billowing out of the windows and fireys turned up to the house alight," Sgt Butcher said.

"We haven't ruled out if it's suspicious yet but we understand the tenants have recently moved in and it is a very old building."

Police are still investigating the scene.

More to come.