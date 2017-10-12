29°
News

BREAKING: Fire jumps containment lines 400m from house

Sarah Steger
by

TWO QFES crews are on scene at a grass fire at East End Rd and Aplin Rd.

Firies are currently putting fire breaks in the area, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

The blaze is in the vicinity of properties.

2.20pm | 

RURAL and urban firefighters are responding to reports of a vegetation fire threatening at least one home at Bracewell.

About 1.55pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a controlled burn that had jumped containment lines along Aplin Rd.

It is believed a property owner contacted emergency services about the fire threat, which is just 400m from a house.

Fire crews are not yet on scene.

It is still not clear just how fast the space between the flames and the house is closing.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  bracewell breaking news controlled burn editors picks fire qfes vegetation fire

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone NRL match decision imminent

Gladstone NRL match decision imminent

WE could know by today whether we've been successful in hosting a Gold Coast Titans home game at Marley Brown Oval.

Fishing trawler swallowed up by the ocean

STRANDED: Marine authorities are developing a plan to remove this 50-metre fishing trawler from where it ran aground on Lady Musgrave Island.

But could there be a silver lining for people.

REVEALED: Which Gladstone suburbs have the most crime

Gladstone crime map broken down by suburb.

Our region's crime hot spots.

Pizza shop celebrates 25-year milestone by giving away free pizzas

PIZZA POWER: Trish and Mort Jack, owners of Galleon Pizza/Takeaway, are celebrating 25 years at the business.

Galleon Pizza/Takeaway is celebrating 25 years.

Local Partners