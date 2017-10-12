BREAKING: Fire jumps containment lines 400m from house

TWO QFES crews are on scene at a grass fire at East End Rd and Aplin Rd.

Firies are currently putting fire breaks in the area, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

The blaze is in the vicinity of properties.

2.20pm |

RURAL and urban firefighters are responding to reports of a vegetation fire threatening at least one home at Bracewell.

About 1.55pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a controlled burn that had jumped containment lines along Aplin Rd.

It is believed a property owner contacted emergency services about the fire threat, which is just 400m from a house.

Fire crews are not yet on scene.

It is still not clear just how fast the space between the flames and the house is closing.

Updates to follow.