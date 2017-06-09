Fire causes emergency evac in Goondoon Street building

A fire has led to an emergency evacuation on Goondoon Street.

LATEST:

THE GOONDOON St building which underwent an emergency evacuation due to a small fire in an air conditioning unit has now had its alarm reset.

The smoking part of the faulty air conditioning machine has been removed, according to a QFES media spokeswoman.

The building's management has been notified of the fire.

11.53am

A BUILDING between William and Branston St on Goondoon St has been evacuated after an air conditioner on the fourth floor caught fire.

A QFES media spokeswoman said the fire alarm was activated at 11.27am and two crews arrived on scene shortly after.

QFES crews are currently checking the scene.

11.45am

AN EVACUATION is underway after a fire started on the fourth floor of a building on Goondoon St.

Police arrived on scene shortly after the building's fire alarm went off, alerting people inside of the emergency.

According to police an air conditioning unit caught fire while workmen tended to the machine.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene and are checking the area now.