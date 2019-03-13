Firefighters praised for response to Toolooa house fire

UPDATE 12.40pm:

GLADSTONE firefighters have been praised for their efforts in tough conditions after they were quick to extinguish a house fire at Toolooa today.

Reports of flames coming through the roof of a Salmon St home were made to emergency services shortly before midday.

The man who lives in the home with his two dogs was out at the time.

Acting station officer Chris Sullivan told The Observer the fire was not suspicious, however they were yet to determine how it was caused.

He said crews did a good job to get the fire under control within 20 minutes in hot, challenging conditions.

Earlier 12.15pm:

GLADSTONE firefighters were called to a Toolooa property shortly before midday where there were reports of flames coming out of the roof of a house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews were at the scene, where it has been reported there was a fire in the ceiling of a Salmon St home.

He said the fire is under control and crews are now dampening out hot spots.

The fire was reported about 11.45am.