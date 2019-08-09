Menu
FIRE: QFES crews are on scene in Calliope working to contain a blaze. Maranatha Jireh Corpuz
BREAKING: Fire burning near major highway

liana walker
by
9th Aug 2019 1:32 PM

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near the Dawson Highway and Ivy Road, Calliope.

The fire broke out just after 11am today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

A QFES spokeswoman said fire crews were performing back burns to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　　

