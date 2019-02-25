Menu
Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Dalrymple Dr.
News

BREAKING: Firefighters work to control Gladstone blaze

Tegan Annett
by
25th Feb 2019 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

UPDATE 7.25pm: ONE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew is on the scene of the Dalrymple Dr fire but more are on the way. 

QFES has reported another four crews are on the way to the scene. 

It's believed the fire is in parkland near 68 Dalrymple Dr. 

Earlier 7.05pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews have been called to Dalrymple Dr where a fire has broken out.

The vegetation fire started near the intersection of Squire St shortly before 7pm.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Drivers should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat call Triple Zero.

Gladstone Observer

