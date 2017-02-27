BREAKING: 'FIFO hub': Gladstone invited to major Adani event

GLADSTONE'S mayor will fly to Inidia next month to fight for Gladstone's involvement in Adani's proposed Queensland mega mine.

Matt Burnett has revealed this evening that he has been invited today to meet with chairman Gautam Adani in March in a visit to India with state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Cr Burnett tonight said he will use the meeting to prove what Gladstone has to offer for Adani's $16 billion proposed Carmichael Mine.

"There's no reason Gladstone can't be a FIFO hub," Cr Burnett said.

"Our airport has been upgraded to handle larger planes and we have the ILS (Instrument Landing System) safety management system.

"No offence to my neighbours in Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton, but there's plenty Gladstone has to offer.

"The Gladstone region has a very skilled workforce, a fantastic port and excellent road and rail services."

Cr Burnett said it wasn't too late to put Gladstone's hat in the ring to be a fly-in-fly-out or supply chain hub for the mega project.

Townsville will serve as the corporate headquarters for the project.

Rockhampton and Mackay have been tipped to be frontrunners for the supply and FIFO hubs, but the Indian mining giant has not made a decision.

The project is expected to create 10,000 jobs through direct and indirect employment.

INDIA TRIP: Matt Burnett is off to Inidia with the Premier to fight for Gladstone's share of the Adani project. contributed

He said while other cities like Mackay and Rockhampton were closer to the Galilee Basin site, Gladstone has much more industry infrastructure and development experience.

"They don't have what we have in Gladstone," he said.

"If this project happens it's my responsibility to make sure that if there's any flow on affects, we want to be part of it."

It's believed councils will pay for the flights to India and other costs are covered by the State Government.

Cr Burnett said he had a team, including acting CEO Mark Holmes and council directors, putting together a case for him to deliver to Mr Adani.

"It's jobs and there's plenty of people in Gladstone out of work," Cr Burnett said.

"It's also worth it for the local economy and the potential long term flow on effects."

Cr Burnett will join Mackay's mayor Greg Williamson, Rockhampton's Margaret Strelow and Townsville's Jenny Hill for the meeting.

The visit will be on March 17.