Gladstone workers granted vote on strike action in EBA feud

Tegan Annett
| 13th May 2017 2:15 PM
Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queensland's vast coal reserves. The station's six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts. Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland. Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%). Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queensland's vast coal reserves. The station's six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts. Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland. Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%). Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

THREATS of industrial action at Gladstone Power Station are getting stronger with unions gaining a major approval from the Fair Work Commission this week.

This week the FWC approved a combined unions application for a protected action ballot at NRG.

The application is the latest move in the union and workers fight against proposed changes to their Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

If workers vote in favour of protected industrial action, which Electrical Trades Union central Queensland state organiser Craig Giddins is confident they will, they can strike.

The ballot process, which will start on Monday, takes about 20 days.

April 19: 'Arrogant': Union lashes out against NRG bosses

April 26: 'Remain committed': Gladstone bosses respond to rejection

April 27: How NRG bosses explained EBA changes in worker letter

April 27: Power station workers snub $3k offer

May 2: NRG bosses reveal termination plan

Mr Giddins said the unions were using every legal avenue to fight the proposed changes to the EBA.

"It's turning into a bit of a feud," he said.

"All we can do is use our legal rights to stop the worst of what the company wants to do to the workforce."

Unions argue Gladstone Power Station operators NRG will make it easier to bring in contractors because of some changes to the agreement.

Gladstone Power Station has refuted these claims.

General manager Nigel Warrington said on May 16-17 management would have further talks with unions over proposed changes.

"The unions have committed to tabling a new offer and we are hopeful of making progress," Mr Warrington said.

Mr Giddins said the proposed EBA offers the same base wage for workers but has lower rates for overtime.

While the likelihood of a strike at Gladstone's power station is increasing, Mr Giddins said they won't be "turning the power off".

"People not need fear the power being turned off by the workers," he said.

"There's every chance the company could lock the force out ... But who's going to run the power station?"

Mr Giddins added the community was welcome to join workers in their next protest outside the power station on Wednesday morning from 5.30am.

The Services Union, which has about 30 members at Gladstone Power Station, said the protected industrial action was a necessary step after seven months of negotiations for the new EBA.

The Services Union secretary Neil Henderson.
The Services Union secretary Neil Henderson.

Secretary Neil Henderson said union members were willing to take industrial action for their employment conditions.

"How can an employer get it so wrong?" he said.

"To get a ballot result of 162 to 1 opposing the changes to the EBA is extraordinary.

"Most employers wouldn't wait their time .... But we know they just want to get through the process so they can terminate the agreement."

The ballot vote will open on Monday with the Australian Electoral Commission posting material to workers.

Workers have until May 25 to submit votes back to the AEC.

Protected industrial action is authorised by a ballot if: at least 50% of those on the voting roll participated in the ballot, and more than 50% of votes cast were in favour of the industrial action.

How each side views the proposed agreement:

NRG claim they are offering:

  • No changes to existing wages, hours, leave, superannuation
  • No changes to other benefits for existing employees
  • Maintaining all award protections such as consultation and redundancy provisions

What The Services Union claims NRG is proposing:

  • 0% pay rise this year;
  • Followed by three 1.5% pay rises;
  • Reduced ability for you to earn overtime;
  • Reduced consultation and job security;
  • Under-cut current Award protections;
  • Easier use of contractors;
  • Reduced redundancy conditions for future employees (to reduce job security); and
  • Replace competencies AFTER the EBA with a whole new pay structure that they decide.

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone power station nrg

