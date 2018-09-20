Menu
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.
Female robbed at knifepoint in North Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
20th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE are hunting for a bearded mountain bike rider after he robbed a female at knife point in Berserker overnight.

Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.

A 37-year-old female was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when he was approached by an armed man.

The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.

The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.

More to follow

